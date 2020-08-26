Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2 :Official Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You...
TV Series

Euphoria Season 2 :Official Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Much like Skins prior to it, Euphoria caused controversy for its depiction of a high school world filled with sex, drugs, and violence when it came on show in the US in June 2019. But while it shocked some, it also became an instant hit, its own explorations of problems like addiction, sexuality, and misuse given distance to become raw and real. Long before season one’s cliffhanger end unfurled, the Zendaya-starring series has been verified to be returning for another season. Here’s what we understand about Euphoria season two so far.

When will Euphoria season two be released?

Even though a second season was confirmed by HBO, no official release date was declared due to production delays owing to the coronavirus. HBO said it could be release in 2020.

An episode might be arriving. Zendaya revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (August 20) a potential”bridge episode” could be on the road, although the cast and crew await filming to restart.

Zendaya stated: “We are trying to figure out the way to eventually have the ability to produce a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and receive all the best out of it which we desire but also still being very secure. Therefore, we could end up doing a tiny bridge episode. I don’t actually know how to explain it, but an incident which we are able to do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Every character returning for season 2

Again, Zendaya will probably be in the role and narrating the story in the season. We can expected the return of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. affirmed his entrance in Euphoria Season-2 through a recent appearance on Complex’s Watch significantly less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s going to happen next?

We don’t have information concerning the season two-story. Season 2 will definitely take the previous storyline ahead. Toxic relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy, were involved for the first time, but their story isn’t over yet.
Next season will focus on the issues coming in their own lives.

Where will Euphoria season two be shown in the UK?

The details have yet to be confirmed but expect it to be substantially the same as a season, i.e., on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

