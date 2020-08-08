Euphoria Season 2 Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Other Update!!!

- Advertisement -

The American drama television show Euphoria Season 2 became a sensation when it premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019. The series has become hugely popular, winning awards and nominations, praises from critics and audiences alike. The show has been controversial too. Owing to its subject-matter, it obtained some backlash. Anyway, fans of this series will be thrilled to know that the next season of Euphoria is happening.

Release Date Of Euphoria Season 2

As of yet, HBO has not announced when the second season of the show will be out. But its renewal status is confirmed. Fans are expecting that crew and cast members will get to work as soon as the situation brought on by the pandemic enhances.

What Euphoria Is Concerning

Euphoria is a teen coming-of-age series. It’s a refreshing take as sexuality, gender identity, medication usage, high-school life. No wonder the show became a favourite that was massive with all the teenagers. But some controversies have also stirred up. Some critics think that the nudity and drug misuse in the series is excessive. But others find it raw and only realistic.

The Series So Far

Sam Levinson has made the show, and it is loosely based on the miniseries of the identical name. Euphoric premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019. In July 2019, HBO for another season revived the show. The series won some awards and nominations. The performances inside were particularly praised. Zendaya put up one of her most exceptional performances. The first season consisted of 8 episodes. The next season will have 8 episodes according to the reports.

The Twist Of Euphoria Season 2

• Zendaya as Rue Bennett

• Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

• Angus Cloud as Fez O’Neill

• Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

• Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

• Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez