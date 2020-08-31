Euphoria season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Euphoria is an American TV series. This exciting show includes Teen drama genres. The series was first aired on June 16, 2019. And the show was first premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. The show was directed by Sam Levinson and Sam Levinson, Drake, Future the Prince and Lauren Santos was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 8 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.4/10 from IMDb and 82% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Euphoria season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Zendaya (like Rue), Hunter Schafer (as Jules), Maude Apatow (as Lexi), Storm Reid (as Gia), Angus Cloud (as Fezco).

- Advertisement -

Euphoria season 2 plot

Euphoria is about high school group and their issues. No plottings of the second season is not much known till now. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Euphoria season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on June 16, 2019 on Disney plus Hotstar. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.