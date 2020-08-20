Euphoria Season 2: Check Out The Official Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know About The Show

- Advertisement -

Euphoria is an American origin series According to an Israeli miniseries “Euphoria”. Sam Levinson crafts the series. Season 1 of the show premiered in June 2019.

Release Date Of Euphoria Season 2

Season 1 of Euphoria released in 2019 but the announcement About season 2 isn’t released by the group of Euphoria. Earlier HBO said that it could be released in the year 2020 but an official announcement has not been announced by the team because the Creation of the series was halted due to this coronavirus pandemic situation.

The creators were prepared with the story and all the cast.

However, before beginning its lockdown and quarantine happened, and since then there is not any official announcement are created either by the creators or the HBO.

If they start filming the next season now, as the world is recovering From coronavirus, we could have season 2 by early 2021, but do not get too hopeful because it is just an assumption.

Who we can expect in the cast?

We may get the Exact Same cast, or at least most of these are the same Because the story will continue. The actors and their characters are- Zendaya is going to be seen as Rue Bennett, a pupil, Maude Apaton must be as Lexi Howard (Rue’s best friend), Angur Cloud will be as Fezco (drug dealer), Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs (a student and an athlete), Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs ( dad of Nate), Alexa Denie at the function of Maddy Perez, ( Nate’s girlfriend), Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Stor Reid as Gia Bennett, and Aglee Smith at the role of Christopher Mckay.

What could be the plot of Euphoria Season 2?

As I have previously mentioned that it is all about the life span of teens. These Teenagers have gone through a lot, like drugging, nervousness, and so on. They’ve experienced gender, breakups, friendships, and love, loss of identity, and anxiety. Zendaya is your direct and playing the role of Rue who is drugging and hallucinating throughout season 1 and the exact same will be happening in season two.

Zendaya has stated how excited she is for playing the role of Rue again. She explained on Twitter that she can not wait any longer. She also said that she had been missing Rue. The plot remains a mystery and production will keep it very conserve as they need fans to appreciate it without any spoilers.

We would have got this series in August but because of Coronavirus Pandemic, the series has been shifted to next year.