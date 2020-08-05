Eric Andre has shown his support for a petition calling for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The US comic and star of his personal Grownup Swim programme The Eric Andre Show shared a link yesterday (August 4) to a Change.org petition calling to “Make Eric Ellen”.

Followers are calling for Andre to fill in for DeGeneres, whose talk show is currently awash with controversy over alleged “racism and intimidation” towards staff past and present. The claims have led to an inner investigation by Warner Media.

Andre made a mash-up of his and DeGeneres to additional promote the concept.

Last month DeGeneres personally addressed her staff in a note, confirming the investigation is underway and saying that she wanted to make sure the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a happy place from day one.

“Nobody would ever increase their voice, and everybody can be handled with respect,” DeGeneres wrote.

“Clearly, one thing modified, and I’m disappointed to be taught that this has not been the case. And for that, I’m sorry. Anybody who is aware of me is aware of it’s the alternative of what I imagine and what I hoped for our present.”

On the time of writing the “Make Eric Ellen,” petition has greater than 57,000 names.

In associated information, DeGeneres’ spouse Portia de Rossi has voiced her help for the TV host, writing on Instagram: “To all our followers….we see you. Thanks for your help.”

She added the hashtags: “#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, and #IStandByEllenDegeneres.”