iPhone

Epic’s lies about Fortnite on iPhone are now delivered into your emailaddress.

The Fortnite Season 4 update will not be on iPhone, iPad, and Mac due to the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple fight.

Epic is now informing players via email their Fortnite access is going to be limited on Apple devices, along with the newest content in Season 4 could be accessed only on additional platforms.

Epic blames Apple for the issue, ignoring its role in destroying Fortnite on iPhone, along with the recent court ruling that said Epic could fix the program while it battles Apple’s App

rules at the antitrust litigation.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of months, you couldn’t have missed the major commotion about Fortnite on iPhone.

Epic acted amazed and filed a motion to prevent Apple from taking action against its Fortnite and Unreal Engine accounts.

The judge ruled in Apple’s favor on Fortnite, stating Epic willingly created the wreck, and it can fix it by repairing

iPhone program

the iPhone program itself as it fights the antitrust case against Apple in courts. But the judge spared the Unreal Engine from becoming canned along the way.

This all occurred in a matter of days, and it’s now Friday, August 28th.

That’s the Apple gave Epic to repair its program, and Epic before this week decided it will not comply with the request.

Epic updated its FAQ section on its website with a twisted version of the truth which makes it look like it is all Apple’s fault.

You won’t be able to play with Fortnite Season 4 on iOS and macOS devices due to Apple’s monopolistic ambitions that endanger innovation and competition each Epic.

The company says nothing about its own breach of contract or how it’s”hacked” its program to display an alternate payment

system on iPhone, iPad, and Android. Incidentally, Fortnite is in precisely the same wreck on Android as well, however Epic chooses to focus on Apple in this fight.

The business is now sending its Fortnite lies through email.

Apple is blocking Fortnite upgrades and new installs on the ‌App Store,

also has stated they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple apparatus.

Because of this, the Chapter 2 — Season 4 upgrade (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27. […]

Apple limits contest in order that they can collect 30% of customer payments made in apps like Fortnite, increasing the prices you pay.

Epic reduced prices through a direct payment choice, but Apple is blocking Fortnite to reduce Epic from passing on the savings from direct payments to gamers.

cellular device marketplaces.

Epic has taken legal action to finish Apple’s anti-competitive limitations on cellular device marketplaces.

In retaliation for this particular action, Apple blocked your access to Fortnite updates and fresh installs on all iOS devices.

Epic makes no reference of Monday’s court hearing where a judge

expressly said that Epic violated its contractual obligations in regards to Fortnite.

In reaction to the preliminary ruling, Apple said Epic could return Fortnite to the App Store, so long as it removes the code that violates its own policies.

Epic’s email

Epic’s email reminds gamers they can still play season 3 articles on Apple apparatus.

Still, progression is not possible, and iOS and macOS gamers can only play one of themselves due to the ban.

The next hearing at the Epic vs.

That fight might be epic, pardon the pun, and may be well-deserved.

As a reminder, purchasing an expensive iPhone from eBay that has Fortnite installed isn’t highly recommended.

You won’t get the real Fornite experience beginning now.