Home TV Series Netflix Emmy episode analysis: Alexis Bledel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) reunites with family in...
TV SeriesNetflix

Emmy episode analysis: Alexis Bledel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) reunites with family in ‘God Bless the Child’

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

- Advertisement -

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   “Made in Abyss Season 2”: Release date, Cast, Plot and Storyline

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale On Hulu? When Will Season 4 Release?

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Nitesh kumar -
The critical fantasy series Good Omens is stirred from the radical of an identical call.
Also Read:   DC’s Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More Updates!
This vision series' first season arrived in the program Amazon...
Read more

Emmy episode analysis: Alexis Bledel (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) reunites with family in ‘God Bless the Child’

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow. The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes...
Read more

Noragami Season 3 : Do We Have A Release Date? And Click To More.

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Noragami is a popular collection of manga. The series was exemplified, written as well as by Adac hitoka. Noragami is a famous anime series that...
Read more

Overload Season 4: Release Date, Cast, What Are The Possible Plot Theories For?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
OVERLOAD SEASON 4 Over-burden is the most observed Dark Anime structure of Manga production composed by Kugane Maruyama. Its 3 seasons have been out....
Read more

Splatoon 2’s Second Bonus Splatfest Is Over, Results Revealed

Gaming Naveen Yadav -
Splatoon” is a shooter game series released by “Nintendo” back in 2015. Just a few days after its release, the movie game became a...
Read more

Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are Some Useful Information Details.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The show on Earth, Doctor Who would probably be returning for 13 -- and beyond! The trick is that the physician's ability to regenerate....
Read more

Euphoria Season 2 :Official Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

HBO Vikash Kumar -
Much like Skins prior to it, Euphoria caused controversy for its depiction of a high school world filled with sex, drugs, and violence when...
Read more

The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its...
Read more

Shameless Season 10: Some New Faces? Netflix Will Original Characters Reprise Their Roles?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Shameless Season 10: The series based on the British series of same Title -" Shameless," comedy-drama by Paul Abbott. January 2019, two days following...
Read more

Stephen Root on ‘Perry Mason’ and His Hopes to Shoot ‘Barry’ Season 3 and 4 Back-to-Back

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Barry Season 3: Release Date Reports revealed that Barry year three would be on UK screens in October 2020, as it was a blueprint unless...
Read more
© World Top Trend