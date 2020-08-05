Elon Musk made the remarks about China during Automotive News’ “Daily Drive” podcast.

- Advertisement -

Musk made the remarks about China during Automotive News’ “Daily Drive” podcast.

This might seem like an odd time to get a high-profile American industrialist to be praising China.

Still, Elon Musk was accused of many things during his direction in Tesla and SpaceX thus far; predictability is one tag he has never been labeled with.

Indeed, during a time when relations between the united states and China would be the frostiest and most stressed they have been in years.

At a time when tens of thousands of Americans are reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,

Musk has been describing China in surprisingly glowing terms — going as much in a brand new meeting as raving

that”China stones” while practically in the exact same breath lamenting

what the controversial billionaire sees as too much”entitlement” and complacency here at home.

This is the identical Musk who keeps making it harder for sensible people to adore him.

You’re either part of the military of stans that worships his every utterance, and watch near-breathless when his

companies like SpaceX pull off an amazing accomplishment (see: this past weekend),

or he’s, at best, a cringe-worthy meme-machine, long on promises, and perhaps too cosy with President Trump.

There is little in-between when it comes to the guy Hollywood has envisioned as a real-life Tony Stark.

It dropped ahead of an wonderful weekend that saw SpaceX safely bring two NASA astronauts back home after launch them into space 63 days prior.

A Bloomberg editorial said SpaceX deserves to be celebrated for the”public-spiritedness and personal enterprise (that) has set the US space program back in business.

” That turn of events came, however, in the wake of Musk’s constant praise of China, in his new interview:”China stones, in my estimation,” Musk said.

The energy in China is fantastic. Individuals there — there is, for example, a lot of smart, hard-working men and women.

And they’re actually — they are not entitled, they’re not complacent, whereas I see in the United States increasingly

more complacency and entitlement particularly in places like the Bay Area, and LA and New York.”

As noted by CNBC, Musk’s Tesla was able to secure loans worth more than $1 billion with help from Chinese government officials,

together with the money going toward work on new automobiles at Tesla’s Shanghai centre.

Musk, however, counters that Tesla hasn’t gotten as much assistance from the government there as local companies.

“They’ve been encouraging,” he said. “But it would be bizarre if they had been supportive of a non-Chinese firm. They are not.”