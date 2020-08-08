Home Lifestyle Elon Musk hasn't been one to shy away from controversial remarks
Elon Musk hasn’t been one to shy away from controversial remarks

By- Nitu Jha
Elon Musk hasn’t been one to shy away from controversial remarks about what from the coronavirus pandemic to President Trump.

This might seem like an odd time to get a high-profile American industrialist to be praising China.

Nevertheless, whilst Elon Musk has been accused of many things during his direction at Tesla and SpaceX thus much.

predictability is one label he’s never been labeled with.

 

Really, during a period when relations between the US and China are the frostiest and most tense they’ve been in decades.

At a time when millions of Americans are reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk has been describing China in unbelievably glowing terms.

— going as far in a new interview as raving that”China rocks” while practically in precisely the same breath lamenting what the controversial billionaire sees as too much”entitlement” and complacency here in your home.

This is the same Musk who keeps making it harder for sensible people to love him.

You are either part of the military of stans that worships his every utterance.

and observe near-breathless when his firms like SpaceX pull off a wonderful accomplishment (see: this previous weekend), or he’s, at best, a cringe-worthy meme-machine, long on promises, and possibly too cozy with President Trump.

There is little in-between when it comes to the man Hollywood has envisioned as a real-life Tony Stark.

A new interview he’s given as a member of Automotive News’ “Daily Drive” podcast is one of the most recent example of all this.

It dropped ahead of an wonderful weekend which saw SpaceX safely attract two NASA astronauts back home later launching them into space 63 days before.

A Bloomberg editorial said SpaceX deserves to be renowned for the”public-spiritedness and private venture (which ) has set the US space program back in business.”

That turn of events came, but in the aftermath of Musk’s constant praise of China, in his brand new interview:”China stones, in my opinion,” Musk said.

“The power in China is great. Individuals there — there is, like, lots of smart, hard-working people.

And they are really — they are not entitled, they are not complacent, whereas I visit in the USA increasingly more complacency and entitlement, particularly in areas like the Bay Area, and LA and New York.”

According to CNBC, Musk’s Tesla was able to secure loans worth greater than $1 billion together with assistance from Chinese government officials.

together with the money going toward job on brand new cars at Tesla’s Shanghai facility.

Musk, however, counters that Tesla hasn’t gotten as much assistance from the authorities.

there as local businesses.

“They have been encouraging,” he said. “However, it would be bizarre if they had been supportive of a non-Chinese company.

They are not.” At some time during his Automotive News interview, meanwhile, Musk compared the US to a sports group on top so long that it has gotten too comfortable.

“When you’ve been winning for too long, you kind of take things for granted,” he explained.

“The United States, also particularly like California and New York, you’ve been winning for too long.

When you’ve been winning too much time, you take things for granted.

So, just enjoy a expert sports club, they win a championship, you understand a bunch of times in a row.

get complacent and start losing.”

