Elite Season 4: Updates! What is changed in this season?

Elite Season 4, is a Spanish thriller teenager drama that revolves around students of Las Encinas, a literary elite secondary college. The series release on Netflix on October 8, 2018. Each season conducted for eight episodes. When the next season release on March 13, 2020, people got into a frenzy to know in detail exactly what future holds for the figures. Elite has 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6 score on IMDb. A critic at Variety wrote, “This tantalizing and whipsmart entry to the teen show pantheon proves itself worthy of the spotlight.”

When a school construction collapsed, three buddies out of high-income households, Samuel, Nadia, and Christian, got a scholarship to attend Las Encinas, an exclusive private family for children from wealthy families. As they fight to settle in, they also get tangled at the death of a fellow student. As the story progressed, we watched the pupils deal with love triangles, drug addiction, cash problems, and corruption.

Elite season 4 Release Date

Due to this Coronavirus pandemic, the production of several shows had to be wrapped up. So we may observe a delay in the release of Elite Season 4 as well. As of this moment, we don’t have an official trailer or a release date by Netflix. But, we are hoping for a brand new season in 2021. The cast is viewed teasing a video of the recurrence for the fourth season.

ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada 😙

it’s official, we’ll be back for season 4 😙 pic.twitter.com/emymGz0qMm — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 22, 2020

Elite season 4 Cast

In each season of Elite, we get to see new faces and some old ones. This season too, we will get to find a few important faces: Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, and Omar Ayuso.

thank you for all the memories ❤️

gracias por todos los recuerdos que dejáis en nosotros ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9A5WXr5hUS — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 19, 2020

The new faces also have been announced: Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios and Pol Granch will combine the rest of the cast in season 4. However, we must bid farewell to some faces in season 4 of this series.

Elite season 4 Storyline

In the fourth season of Elite, we’ll star a significant new throw. Thus, we can see a brand new arc to cover those characters along with the remaining few. We can expect Guzman, Samuel, Rebecca, and Ander to provide a tough time for the newest students. Or, the new students may anticipate being something that the older pupils did not expect. It is all undercover at this time, but we will see it all when Netflix chooses to show the new twits at Las Encinas.