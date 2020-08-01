Home Entertainment Elite Season 4: Upcoming New Updates from Netflix About New Cast For...
Elite Season 4: Upcoming New Updates from Netflix About New Cast For Season 4

By- Anish Yadav
Elite is one of those shows that we keep trying to see more, here are a few updates about season 4 of Elite. In May, just two months following the melodramatic season 3 finale, Netflix announced the renewal of this hit drama shows Elite for Season 4.

With the renewal, the streaming company also confirmed that a few of the show’s stars won’t be, unfortunately, returning for Season 4.

Which Characters won’t be coming back to Elite Season 4

These cast members won’t return for season 4 of Elite:

  1. Ester Expósito (Carla)
  2. Danna Paola (Lu)
  3. Álvaro Rico (Polo)
  4. Mina El Hammani (Nadia)
  5. Jorge López (Valerio)

What to expect from Elite Season 4?

This means two things. To start with, fresh and exciting storylines that Netflix is maintaining in secret. This makes room for new faces. And their titles are known by us as Netflix has revealed an Elite Season 4 cast photograph. New characters will be”part of the world of Las Encinas, one way or the other. Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca, and Cayetana.”

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome Elite Season 4’s newest cast members:

A 42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model, and actor Andrés Velencoso
21-year older Instagram star and model Manu Rios
22-year old Spanish celebrity Carla Díaz
20-something dark-haired Spanish attractiveness Martina Cariddi
22-year older French-Spanish singer Pol Granch who had been the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain
45-year old Spanish actor Diego Martín is known for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection
How excited can you see Elite Season 4? Are you pleased with the cast of Elite?

Anish Yadav

Elite Season 4: Upcoming New Updates from Netflix About New Cast For Season 4

