Elite Season 4: Things To Expect From Updates New Cast Revealed For The Upcoming Season

By- Alok Chand
Elite is one of the shows which we keep wanting to see more, here are some exciting updates about season 4 of Elite. In May, 2 weeks following the season 3 finale, Netflix announced the renewal of this hit Spanish high-school drama series Elite for Season 4.

Elite Season 4

With the renewal, the streaming firm also affirmed that some of the show’s stars wouldn’t be, unfortunately, returning for Season 4.

These Cast Members Will Not Return For Season 4 Of Elite:

Ester Expósito (Carla)
Danna Paola (Lu)
Álvaro Rico (Polo)
Mina El Hammani (Nadia)
Jorge López (Valerio)

Things To Expect From Elite Season 4?

This implies two things. First of all, exciting and new storylines, which Netflix is currently keeping in secret. Secondly, this leaves room for new faces. And we already know their names as Netflix has only revealed an original Elite Season 4 cast photograph.

New characters will be”a part of this world of Las Encinas, 1 way or the other. Their personalities will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.”

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome the new cast members of Elite Season 4:

A 42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model and actor Andrés Velencoso
21-year old Instagram star and model Manu Rios
22-year old Spanish celebrity Carla Díaz
20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi
22-year old French-Spanish singer Pol Granch who had been the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain
45-year old Spanish actor Diego Martín famous for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection
How excited are you to see Elite Season 4? Are you pleased with the brand new cast of Elite? Comment below.

Alok Chand

Elite Season 4: Things To Expect From Updates New Cast Revealed For The Upcoming Season

