Elite Season 4: Spanish Teen Drama Marks Its Netflix Return In 2020 And Meet The New Students

During its first release in 2018, Netflix’s Spanish teen drama Elite was met with praise from critics, who unexpectedly praised Trash TV and its honesty. One reviewer praised the show and stated it is not a masterpiece, but among these strangely pleasing shows that you’re able to watch until the end. For anybody watching, borrowing more creatively, but borrowing much more creatively, it’s the aristocratic fun show!

The renewal status of the Elite season 4:

Yes! On May 22, 2020, Netflix formally announced the season of Elite 4. The third season came out on Netflix on March 13, 2020, and May the cast revealed they had received the script for the fourth season: fans “look so good” and “I wish I could see your face when you set it on. Let us see.”

The expected Release Date of Elite Season 4:

Netflix is ​​normally quick to renew shows. Since its release, Elite was on the peak of the rating graph. Netflix announced the season release before the next year. There has been no official statement on the release date of season 4. The season ends in March 2020. We can predict the release of season 4 at March 2021 as Netflix has run on cycles.

So, who won’t be back for ‘Elite’ Season 4?

The Season 3 finale was also a goodbye for many main characters that have officially graduated and moved on from the high school. In the event, you want a quick recap, Lu, Nadia (Nina El Hammani), and Malick (Leïti Sène) moved to New York City for college. At the same time, Carla (Ester Expósito) inherited her father’s business.

Go behind the scenes of Elite Season 3 as Ester, Danna, Alvaro, Mina, and Jorge say goodbye pic.twitter.com/ACZgpEI2Ps — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2020

What can fans expect from Season 4?

Not much is known about the storyline of the fourth season, or if it is expected to be release. While some are calling it will drop on Netflix when this autumn, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, production delays might push the Season 4 release to sometimes.

But there is some fantastic news. Elite has formally been renewed for a Season 5 so expect a many more episodes of the Spanish guilty pleasure.