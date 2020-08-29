Elite Season 4: Release Date, Plot and Updates! Meet the New Students in Session

- Advertisement -

Last time we watched the students at Las Encinas on Elitethey were pretty much all suspects in the murder of classmate Polo Benavent (Álvaro Rico).

After the death of Marina (María Pedraza) in Season 1, it was revealed in Season two that Polo, rather than Samuel’s brother Nano (Jamie Lorente), was the real killer – and pretty much a target for everybody looking for revenge.

- Advertisement -

So, it was not a major surprise if Polo is murdered during a nightclub celebration, and his”friends” are the primary suspects in the next season.

By the end of Season 3, Polo’s murderer is Lu (Danna Paola). However, the pupils worked together to cover the fatal injury, so Lu averts any actual consequences for the deadly accident.

After three years in the wealthy private school in Spain, it was time to get the team to graduate, which means that some recognizable faces won’t be returning for the fourth season of the Netflix series. Let’s take a look at who is left in the cast.

The’Elite’ Season 4 cast has some old (and new) faces.

Throughout the Season 3 finale, fans viewed as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), and Rebeca (Claudia Salas) were made to repeat their senior year after being sprinkled on a school day, together with Omar (Omar Ayuso), along with Ander (Arón Piper), who’s officially cancer-free.

Although not as a student, returning to Las Encinas is Polo’s ex-girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who currently works as a janitor at the school.

This means that about half of the primary actors will return, and they’ll be joined by a few new faces that are also donning the preppy uniform.

Spanish actors Carla Díaz, Manu Rios, Pol Granch, and Martina Cariddi will soon be joining the cast together with Diego Martín, who audiences might recognize from the famous Spanish show Velvet.

Unfortunately, newcomer Pol Granch, 22, already got into a little controversy and had to apologize for a few pro-Franco and homophobic messages which resurfaced on his Twitter account.

“Those unlucky claims were created 7 decades back in the account of an immature and inexperienced boy with which, at present, I don’t identify at all, nor do I share a single one of those messages and the very considerable background that they have, of that I was not aware at any moment,” he explained according to The Bulletin Time.

“Age is not an excuse to justify hurting the feelings of another human being and because of this today I wish to apologize and show my sorrow to anyone I’ve hurt with the comments of an unconscious child. Today I’ve grown and developed and my sole objective is to continue learning, working to have the ability to talk about my songs and confront new professional struggles with the best humility and desire to do things the best I know how.”

Release Date and Trailer of Elite Season 4:

On account of the Coronavirus pandemic, the production of several shows had to be wrapped up. So we might observe a delay in the release of Elite Season 4 too. As of this moment, we don’t have a formal trailer or a release date by Netflix. However, we’re hoping to get a new season in 2021. The cast is viewed teasing a video of the recurrence for the fourth season.

ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada 😙

it’s official, we’ll be back for season 4 😙 pic.twitter.com/emymGz0qMm — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 22, 2020

What else can fans expect from Season 4?

Not much is known about the plot of the fourth season, or if it is expected to be released. While some are predicting it’s going to fall on Netflix when this autumn, due to this COVID-19 pandemic, production delays might push the Season 4 release to sometime in 2021.

However, there is some fantastic news. Elite has officially been renewed for a Season 5, so expect a lot more episodes of this Spanish guilty pleasure.