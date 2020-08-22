Elite Season 4 Release Date, New Cast, Trailer And Which Characters Are Returning?

- Advertisement -

Netflix series Elite has been airing on the broadcasting giant’s stage since 2018. Since its release, the thriller adolescent drama series has gathered many followers. This season the third season of the adolescent drama series released about the broadcasting giant’s platform in March. As a result of its enormous success, Netflix didn’t wait long and revived the thriller series Elite for the season together, much longer ahead of the third season proved on its platform. The followers of Elite wonder what the new season of Elite will have in store for them?

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome the new cast members of Elite Season 4:

A 42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model and actor Andrés Velencoso

21-year old Instagram star and model Manu Rios

22-year old Spanish actress Carla Díaz

20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi

22-year old French-Spanish singer Pol Granch who was the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain

45-year old Spanish actor Diego Martín is known for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection

Elite Season 4: Which Characters Are Returning?

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, Elite Season 4 was officially announced through the show’s official societal pages with a video featuring the returning cast – because of social distancing, every actor had shot a movie out of their own home.

The movie and the most current Instagram post confirmed that the returning characters will be Samuel Garcia (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán Nunier (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander Munoz (Arón Piper), Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca de Bormujo (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana Grajera (Georgina Amorós).

None of the announcements far has left any mention of the Valerio Montesinos, who was expelled from the school of Jorge López but took over management of the vineyard of Carla Roson. Could he be a significant participant in Season 4? Or can we assume that the character is going to be written out in the summer or won’t be engaging in the story?

After the previous season, a number of the characters were held a year due to illness, grades, and play – which is the reason we’ll see many of them return one of the new cast next season.

The majority of the characters moved on to other countries to study – while you met with an untimely end – and did graduate. There is no word yet whether we’ll be visiting any of these graduates return to their hometown to see that the cast, however, the possibility was left open.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

Well, the elite fans must know about the good information about the fourth season being renewed before the third season was released that is 13 March 2020. The installments have been confirmed by creators. Although we are not sure about the release date because of this entire pandemic situation moving on the season has been decided to come around 2021, but we guess that dates might be pushed for the, and we can’t comment much!

Elite Season 4 Trailer