Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Meet The New Students

- Advertisement -

Elite made Dario Madrona and by Carlos Monte, the teenager drama web series introduced its first season in October 2018 on Netflix. The show’s popularity had forced it to be renewed for two more seasons, broadcast in 2020 and 2019. Since the broadcasting of this next season, viewers are craving for its run itself.

In May 2020, two months after the airing of this third season, it was renewed for a fourth time from Netflix. Not only for the fourth season, but the show may be available with a season in the upcoming time. The last section ended with excitement concerning Samuel, Nadia, and Christian’s lives, which also makes a demand for the fourth one.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

- Advertisement -

The show started broadcasting in 2018, and also two seasons were released at the successive years. The last season was recently released in March 2020. The fourth season may be available in the next year, 2021. There is absolutely no information regarding the release date.

But with an eye on the recent terms created due to coronavirus, release dates of films and the web series have changed. Elite not being an exclusion will also be delayed for sure. The wait will soon come to an end When the filming of the series begins.

Currently, the audiences should not expect a release date. If the conditions do not come to the usual delay can also be favorable.

Elite Season 4 Cast

During the Season 3 finale, fans viewed as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), and Rebeca (Claudia Salas) were made to repeat their senior season after having expelled on graduation day, along with Omar (Omar Ayuso), and Ander (Arón Piper), who’s officially cancer-free.

Also returning to Las Encinas, though not as a pupil, is Polo’s ex-girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who now works as a janitor.

This means that about half of the actors will return, and they will be joined by some new faces that will be donning the preppy uniform.

Spanish actors Carla Díaz, Manu Rios, Pol Granch, and Martina Cariddi will soon be joining the cast along with Diego Martín, who audiences may recognize from the famous Spanish show Velvet.

Unfortunately, 22, newcomer Pol Granch got into a bit of controversy and needed to apologize for a few homophobic and pro-Franco messages which resurfaced on his Twitter account.

“Those unlucky claims were made 7 years ago from the accounts of an immature and inexperienced boy with which, at present, I don’t identify at all, nor do I discuss a single one of those messages along with the very serious history they have, of which I was not conscious at any moment,” he explained based on The Bulletin Time.

“Age isn’t an excuse to justify hurting the feelings of another human being. Because of this today, I wish to apologize and reveal my regret to anyone I have hurt with the comments of an unconscious child. Today I have grown and developed. My only objective is to continue learning, functioning to have the ability to talk about my songs, and confront new professional challenges with the greatest humility and desire to do things the best I know how.”

What else can fans expect from Season 4?

Not much is known about this season’s plot, or if it’s expected to be released. Production delays might push the Season 4 released to sometime in 2021 while some are calling it will drop on Netflix as soon as this fall, due to this COVID-19 pandemic.

There is some good news. Elite has officially been renewed for a Season 5, so expect many more episodes of the Spanish guilty pleasure.