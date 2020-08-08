Home Entertainment Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Netflix...
Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Netflix Series

By- Badshah Dhiraj
During its release in 2018, Netflix’s Spanish drama Elite met with critical acclaim that appreciated its unapologetic trash TV in not pretending and its honesty. One critic praised the show stating that it’s not a masterpiece but one of the satisfying shows you have to see during the end.

Anyone looking to binge-watch a series that is hugely interesting with a myriad of tropes that are overdone but still spins the clichés it borrows Elite is your guilty pleasure series for you!

Elite Season 4 Release Date

Netflix confirmed the series’ renewal for a fifth and fourth season in January 2020 before Season 3 came out in March. As per a recent Spanish book, pre-production work has already begun and Season 4 may probably air in 2021.

Elite Season 4 Cast

The upcoming season will feature a brand new cast. One of those series’ cast members, Georgina Amoros also confirmed this saying that the year’s cycle has finished, another one will start.

Cast members anticipated returning include Itzan Escamilla (Samuel García Domínguez) and Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán Nunier Osuna). These two actors are posting teasers for the fourth season okay their websites.

Elite Season 4 Trailer

