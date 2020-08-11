Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And About The Series

- Advertisement -

After the back to back release of the three seasons for the series, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the fourth season as well for the lovely my series elite. Will there be the fourth season or not. This is what we need to see.

Will There Be The Fourth Season Of The Series Elite?

Well, the fans have already showered their love on the previous seasons of the series. It was a great hit. The show is already renewed for the fourth season. Not only this you can be super excited as the show has been renewed for the fifth season as well. Will, there be the five seasons only will be a matter of time. But it had been renewed for the both fourth as well fifth season as of now.

What Will Be The Release Date For The Elite Season 4?

The official trailer has already been released. Also, Netflix has announced that there are going to be the more twist and turns in the story with new characters. That means that it will not be delayed. We can expect the season 4 to be released soon on Netflix. Maybe in 2020 only.

Who Will Be There As The Cast For The Season 4?

Well, the cast for the season 4 is going to change. Netflix had already made that clarification. So do we have the list of the new stars that will be there? Yes, we have the list.

So these are the ones who will be there in the season 4

Andres Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Grinch and your all favourite Diego Martin as well.

Some of the previous stars will also say goodbye to us for the next season. Here is the list of them

Ester exposito

Danna Paola

Alvaro Rico

Jorge Lopez

Mira El Hamanni

So we will have to say a forceful goodbye to them.

The official trailer for the series has already released. You can watch it and have some predictions about it. So be ready to have the Season 4 of the series soon. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the same with us.

