Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish show on Netflix that has completed three seasons. The series is based on the strangest tales and secrets of teenagers. Success has been earned by the series and turned into a binge-worthy show. Now lovers are excited about the season and if it will be outside. Here are the facts of the series.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

There is no confirmation on the release date of this show. Additionally, there are delays from the show due to the outbreak of coronavirus, so nothing is official.

Elite Season 4 Cast

- Advertisement -

The cast for the series includes the original cast from the previous season. So we can see Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla. Omar Ayuso arón Piper, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós will reprise their roles, Claudia Salas as Georgina and Rebeca Amorós as Cayetana. But there is no clarity if Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) is going to be back also. There’s not any confirmation on any new faces to the cast of the show.

Elite Season 4 Plot

There’s not any update on the story of the show. But there is expected to be a fresh cast in the show. In the last season, we watched Omar, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander, and Guzmán still at Las Encinas, so from the season we’ll see what happens to the story will pick up from that point.

Additionally, there will be a currently a new set of students in the story, and new series is going to be contingent upon their battle.

Elite Season 4 Trailer