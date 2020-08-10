Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End?

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish show on Netflix that has completed three seasons. The show is based on strangest stories and secrets of teens. The series has earned great success from its first season and became a binge-worthy show. Now fans are excited about the new season and when it will be out. Here are all the details on the new show.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

Netflix affirmed the string’ renewal for a fourth and fifth season in January 2020 before Season 3 came out in March. According to a book, pre-production work has begun and Season 4 will probably atmosphere in 2021.

Elite Season 4 Cast

The cast for the series will include the original cast. So we can see Itza Escamilla. Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós will reprise their roles, Claudia Salas, as Georgina and Rebeca. But there is no clarity whether Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) will probably be back. There is no confirmation on any new faces to the cast of this series.

Elite Season 4 Plot

There’s not an official update on this show’s story. However, there is anticipated to be a fresh cast in the series. We saw Omar, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander and Guzmán all still at Las Encinas, so in the season, we will see what happens to them and the story will pick up from there.

There will now be a new set of students in new series and story is going to be contingent upon their battle.

How Did Previous Season End?

Season 3 wrapped up with a resolution to make sense this new season will feature a different story and cast.

These troubled, privileged characters get a great happy ending- with Carla penalizing the tyranny of her father, Nadia and Guzmán’s romance blooms, and so does Ander and Omar’s.

Elite Season 4 Trailer