Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information

Netflix’s Spanish show Elite has been airing on the broadcasting giant’s stage since 2018. Ever since its release, the teen drama series that was thriller has gathered many followers. The next season of this teenage drama series released about the broadcasting giant’s stage in March. Due to its success, Netflix did not wait long and revived the thriller series Elite for its fifth and fourth season together, much longer before the third season premiered on its platform. Elite’s followers wonder exactly what the season of Elite will have in store for them?

Which Characters Won’t Be Coming Back For Elite Season 4

These cast members won’t return for season 4 of Elite:

Ester Expósito (Carla)

Danna Paola (Lu)

Álvaro Rico (Polo)

Mina El Hammani (Nadia)

Jorge López (Valerio)

What To Expect From Elite Season 4?

This means two things. First of all, fresh and exciting storylines that Netflix is presently keeping in secret. This makes room for new faces. Netflix has just revealed a fresh Elite Season 4 cast photograph, and we know their names. New characters will be”part of the world of Las Encinas, one way or the other. Their personalities will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.”

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome the newest cast members of Elite Season 4:

42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model and actor Andrés Velencoso

21-year old Instagram star and model Manu Rios

22-year old Spanish actress Carla Díaz

20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi

22-year old French-Spanish singer Pol Grinch who was the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain

45-year old Spanish actor Diego Martín is known for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection

Elite Season 4 Trailer