Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast and more!

- Advertisement -

A teenage drama based on an Israeli series of the same name. Netflix’s Spanish teen drama Elite was first released in 2018.

The new season is supposed to return, but the question is when?

The story targets the life of teenagers involved in a lot of sex and drugs. This series focuses on the majority of teenagers.

- Advertisement -

Naturally, the large part of the viewers of this series is teenagers. The lifestyle and the challenges faced while growing up in an environment of insecurity, competitive.

Cast

Cast members expected to return include Itzan Escamilla (Samuel García Domínguez) and Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán Nunier Osuna). We can assume this by their social media activities, sharing of the trailer.

The season will begin from where it was left.

Moreover, the season will feature a new cast. One of the cast members, Georgina Amoros also confirmed this stating that previous season’s cycle has completed, now another one will start.

The season will begin from where it was left.

It’s going to be interesting to see in Season Two: What’s life like when you’re overcoming your challenges for so long, only falling back after making what was the (morally) right decision?

We’ll be seeing more of Rue in the season.

The season will revolve around the story of Rue and other complication of Love, moral, immoral.

Release Date

The makers of the series have not made any announcement regarding the release date. It is expected to return somewhere around this year only.

Netflix confirmed the series’ renewal for a fourth and fifth season in January 2020, even before Season 3 came out in March. According to a recent Spanish publication, pre-production work has already begun and Season 4 may probably air in 2021.

For more information, stay tuned.