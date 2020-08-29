Elite Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Updates!

- Advertisement -

Lately, season 3 of Elite is premiered on Netflix and lovers are so thrilled with the series they started asking questions regarding Elite season4. In 2018, the first season of Elite was premiered on Netflix and whenever the Spanish show premiered it was an instant hit. Fans like the drama and mystery of Marina’s murder and since that time it hasn’t been stopped.

Release Date and Trailer of Elite Season 4:

On account of this Coronavirus pandemic, the production of several shows needed to be wrapped up. We may observe a delay in the release of Elite Season 4 as well. As of this moment, we do not have an official trailer or a release date with Netflix. But, we’re hoping to get a brand new season in 2021. The cast is viewed teasing a movie of the return for the fourth season.

Who will be in Elite Season 4 Cast?

Together with the end of season 3, many members of the original cast will be leaving the show. New actors and actresses will appear in season 4 of Elite.

The cast members who are no longer reprise their role in season 4 will be Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio). In behind the scene Elite season 3 video Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) stated, “it is a period where the bicycle is completed. Another one begins”, also Alvaró Rico (Polo) said, “It is the definitive end to the growth of the characters.”

Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Shana (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), will keep their functions within Elite season .

Elite Season 4 Plot And Spoilers

On July 20, Elite Netflix welcomed four new cast members by means of a tweet Manu Dios, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz, and Martina Cariddi will play new characters at Las Encinas.

It’s tough to say what’s going to be the story for season 4 because the majority of the original cast have already left the series and a whole new bunch will appear. With Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander, and Omar all still at Las Encinas, one concept is that they might encounter a new set of students.