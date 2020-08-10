Elite Season 4: Know Every Detail About New Cast And Plotline

- Advertisement -

Elite is one here are a few updates about season 4 of Elite. In May, just two months following the season 3 finale, Netflix announced the renewal of this Spanish high-school drama series Elite for Season 4.

With the renewal, the streaming company also clear that some of the series’s stars would not be, regrettably, returning for Season 4.

Which Characters won’t be coming back for Elite Season 4? These cast members will not return for season 4 of Elite:

Ester Expósito (Carla)

Danna Paola (Lu)

Álvaro Rico (Polo)

Mina El Hammani (Nadia)

Jorge López (Valerio)

What to expect from Elite Season 4?

This means two things. First of all, fresh and exciting story lines, which Netflix is keeping in secret. This makes room for new faces. And we know their names as Netflix has revealed a fresh Elite Season 4 cast photograph. New characters will be”part of this world of Las Encinas, one way or the other. Their personalities will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca and Cayetana.”

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome Elite Season 4’s new cast members:

A 42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model and actor Andrés Velencoso

21-year old Instagram star and version Manu Rios

22-year old Spanish celebrity Carla Díaz

20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi

22-year older French-Spanish singer Pol Grinch who was the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain

45-year old Spanish celebrity Diego Martín famous for TV shows Velvet and Velvet series

How excited are you to see Elite Season 4? Are you happy with the brand new cast of Elite?