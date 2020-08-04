Elite Season 4 Here Are The Updates On Its Netflix Premiere? New Cast Revealed for the upcoming season

- Advertisement -

Elite is a web-based suspense collection for teens. This Spanish drama is Created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. The story of the web series for adolescents takes place at a high school in Spain, together with several students from the lower strata of society’s arrival, a new type of situation arises. On the other hand, the play’s history explores some other aspects of life, and its own plot also has all the components of a teenage drama.

The expected release date for season 4

There’s not any official information on the release of Elite Season 4. season 3, season 2, and season 1 released on October 5, 2018, dropped on March 13, 2020. Given diverse all the release dates are so far, there’s definitely no information about Season 4. It’ll come out.

The last season takes 9-10 weeks for post-production work and filming. In the upcoming year, we could assume that the fourth season will start around September or even August.

Which Characters will not be coming back to Elite Season 4.

These cast members won’t return for season 4 of Elite:

Ester Expósito (Carla)

Danna Paola (Lu)

Álvaro Rico (Polo)

Mina El Hammani (Nadia)

Jorge López (Valerio)

Things to expect from Elite Season 4

This means two things. To start with, exciting and fresh storylines that Netflix is keeping in secret. This makes room for new faces. As Netflix has revealed an Elite Season 4 cast photograph, and we know their titles. New characters will be”part of the universe of Las Encinas, one way or another. Their characters will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca, and Cayetana.”

Elite Season 4 New Cast

Please welcome the newest cast members of Elite Season 4:

42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model, and celebrity Andrés Velencoso

21-year older Instagram star and model Manu Rios

22-year old Spanish celebrity Carla Díaz

20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi

22-year old French-Spanish singer Pol Granch who was the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain

45-year old Spanish celebrity Diego Martín known for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection

How excited are you to watch Elite Season 4? Are you happy with the brand new cast of Elite?