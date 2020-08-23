Elite Season 4 confirmed by cast in a video conference, plot and cast details

- Advertisement -

Elite a teen drama featuring progressive issues like queers. This show has been praised for it’s an honest portrayal of the issues and bringing other aspects to its clichés. A show featuring Netflix regulars was an instant hit. A third season was ordered in August 2019 and was released on 13 March 2020. It received a huge response from the fans. Prior to the release of Season 2 Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and fifth season in January.

A tweet from the official Élite Netflix Twitter account on July 20 confirmed the Spanish drama is coming back with two consecutive seasons. It also welcomed four new recruits, including Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Grinch for Season 4.

The announcement also featured a conference video from the cast of Season 4 breaking the good news to the fans.

Elite Season 4 plot and cast details

This show has cast really good actors which includes María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso, and Danna Paola. Jorge López, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Sergio Momo, Leïti Sène, Carla Díaz, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Grinch joined the cast in later seasons.

Moving toward the Season 4, the show has made many reshuffles in casting. A report by TV Line reported that in the addition of 4 new additions, two older castmates in the form of Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso are also joining the Élite gang. While characters of Carla, Lu, Nadia and Valerio have been not included in the show.

It follows an elite school, Las Encinas, whose students belong to some of the richest families. Things get changed when three kids belonging to the working class get enrolled in the school. Enrolment of these students starts a big tussle between the students belonging to the middle class and the students with a rich background. The series of confrontations get culminated into a murder.

Season 4 is likely to pick up from where season 3 left off. This means many characters who embarked on an independent journey will be left off. It will follow Ander, Samuel, Rebeca, Guzmán and Nadia’s brother Omar, who’s been taken on as a new student. And the fraudster, Cayetana will also return.

Elite Season 4 release date

No release date has been released so far. Shooting for the next two season will begin consecutively. It is expected to release in the summer of 2021.