Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Details

- Advertisement -

The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the coming generation. However, with very little news since the very first teaser trailer has been released by Bethesda in 2018, the gaming giant will need to deliver a fresh new experience if it is going to live up to its heritage.

The Races Of Tamriel

The Elder Scrolls has ever allowed players to select from a wide selection of races to get their player character. But a number of these races are different kinds of humans or the archetypal fantasy elves — High Elves, Wood Elves, and Dark Elves. Though the Khajiit and Argonians are more alien, they also have been in the franchise since Arena, so the array of available races demands growth. Fortunately, The Elder Scrolls’ lore has a great assortment of fascinating races, many of which have made peripheral appearances in the franchise but have yet to be available as player characters.

Subraces such as the Maomer, the balmy island-dwelling Sea Elves, can make for some intriguing player characters. These tropical elves were introduced in The Elder Scrolls Online where players learn they have a contentious relationship with their High Elven brethren for settling on the Summerset Isles while they lived in the swampy lowlands of Pyandonea.

More Possibilities And The Future Of The Franchise

Tamriel is filled with strange new races players have only just been introduced to. Skyrim’s Dragonborn DLC had the diminutive boar-riding Rieklings that could make for interesting role-playing opportunities. While Bethesda would have to be certain that each of the species in the match were of roughly the same intelligence level as an individual — only the Riekling Chief is shown to be able to speak common – the Rieklings demonstrate the width of unexplored possibilities which TES 6 should introduce if it is likely to live up to Skyrim’s immense legacy.

The unexplored continent of Akavir is proven to contain additional interesting beast-folk such as the Tang Mo monkey-people and also the Tsaesci, whose look is supposed to include humanoid to snake-like. With greater scrutiny on the function of stats and race in a dream, TES 6 will likely continue the trend out of Oblivion into Skyrim with race variations becoming more aesthetic than statistical.