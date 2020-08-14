Elder Scrolls 6 : Latest Updates About That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

The Elder Scrolls 6 is among the most anticipated games of the coming decade. However, because the teaser trailer has been released in 2018, Bethesda has been slow to release additional information about the next installment in its flagship dream franchise.

With the past 3 games focusing on a single province, it appears likely that The Elder Scrolls 6 will follow suit. It is the period where the sport is place, but which could have some of the biggest implications for the game and which could determine whether it will have the ability to step out from beneath Skyrim’s shadow.

The Long-Term Impact Of Skyrim’s Events

The initial four Elder Scrolls matches all occurred relatively close in time to one another, together with the Oblivion Crisis occurring only over three years after the events of the first match, The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Skyrim, however, took place 200 years after Oblivion, the largest time jump between matches in the main series.

From the time of Skyrim, the Aldmeri Dominion has forced humiliating concessions by the Empire, including banning the worship of Talos in the White-Gold Concordat. This subsequently partly triggered Skyrim’s Civil War. As The Elder Scrolls games tend to lean towards a sandbox RPG encounter than one growing narrative, the choice to place Skyrim 200 years after Oblivion allowed fans to see the links to the previous gameplay naturally on earth whilst still making that planet feel fresh and mysterious.

Other Possibilities And The Future Of The Elder Scrolls

Additionally, it is possible, but the game could take place well before the events of The Elder Scrolls Online, possibly in the First Era. This seems less likely to get a couple of reasons. When it would avoid the issue of defining Skyrim’s canon, this option would deny players the opportunity to find some of the greatest events of Skyrim such as Titus Mede II’s assassination by the Dark Brotherhood play out in the long-term.

For now, however, that stays funny. When there are good reasons to consider these possibilities, Bethesda has yet to affirm much about another game past the Elder Scrolls 6 teaser trailer. But if The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to meet gamers by letting them see the longer-term impacts of Skyrim’s occasions, then the prospect of the next 100 to 300 year time jump may be both wise and likely.