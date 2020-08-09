Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast And More Details That All We Know

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise has a knack of performing extreme adrenaline gushing action thrillers. Take for example the Mission Impossible franchise. We have had six of those and we can not have enough of them. Edge of Tomorrow is just another such movie. The movie was marketed as “Live Die Repeat.”, and quite frankly, that was exactly what it was about. An army with no combat experience is thrown with the aliens, he’s subjected to mysterious bloodstream and has to live over and over again, exactly where. This was the significant plot of this movie. Emily Blunt played with a war veteran, also collectively with Cruise, devises a strategy to win the war by destroying the brain heart of these aliens, The Omega. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $370 million globally.

In 2015, a sequel was announced after success and the release of the first film in 2014. But it seems like the sequel is trapped in a time loop itself, similar to its chief protagonist. There have been rumors around the sequel, but none have developed into something as of this moment. Christopher McQuarrie, who’d written the screenplay for the first film, stated in 2015 which Tom Cruise had an idea for a sequel, and the script was in development.

It was announced later that Doug Liman would be directing the sequel as well, after the first movie. Since then, there are a lot of delays, with work being performed on the script time and again. In 2017, news came out that the sequel would be marketed since Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise would be reprising their roles from the first movie as Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Important William Cage, respectively.

Back in January 2020, director Doug Ligman posted on Instagram a photo that gave fans some much-needed hope for the sequel. It is believed that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is currently in development as of now, and will Start shooting following Tom Cruise finishes the filming of Mission Impossible 7 and 8. To get a release date, the film is still in its early stages and doesn’t have an official release date yet.