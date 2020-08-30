Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast And Many More Details!

- Advertisement -

The science-fiction movie “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of these sci-fi hit movies. Also known as Live-Die-Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow the movie is based upon the Japanese lighting book composed by Hiroshi Sakurazaka titled “All You Need Is Kill” (2004). The movie was a modest hit and received an encouraging response from most of its viewers. It was a hit in the theatres, and that has helped in creating a strong fan base for this.

And, now everybody is trying to find the sequel to come out. It’s been quite a while since the movie debuted. Each of the fans out there is wondering about the sequel as the time has been very long. Maybe, your curiosity ends here. Since we’ve gathered up all of the latest and interesting details concerning the upcoming sequel of the movie. What exactly is waiting for? Let us dive into a quick look at all of them.

- Advertisement -

Edge of Tomorrow 2 – What we know so far

Following the success and release of this first film in 2014, a sequel was declared in 2015. Nonetheless, it feels like the sequel is stuck in a time loop itself, much like its chief protagonist. There have been numerous rumours around the sequel, but none have grown into something as of this moment. Christopher McQuarrie, who’d written the screenplay to the very first film, stated in 2015 that Tom Cruise had an idea for a sequel and the script was in development. It was announced later that Doug Liman would be directing the sequel also, after the first movie. Since then, there are a lot of flaws, and with work being performed on the script time and again. In 2017, news came out that the sequel could be promoted since Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise would be reprising their roles from the first movie as Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Important William Cage, respectively.

In January 2020, director Doug Ligman posted on Instagram a photo that gave fans some much-needed hope for the sequel. It’s believed that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is in development as of now, and will begin shooting after Tom Cruise completes the filming of Mission Impossible 7 and 8. As for a release date, the movie is still in its early phases and does not have an official release date yet.