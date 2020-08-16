Home Movies Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Latest Updates We Have On The Sequel?
Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Latest Updates We Have On The Sequel?

By- Anish Yadav
The Tom Crise starrer movie Edge of Tomorrow 2 released in the theatres back in 2014. Doug Liman is the director, and Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassally, Jason Hoffs, etc. are the flick manufacturers. The sci-fi action movie is inspired by the Japanese light book Hiroshi Sakurazaka Kies Have. It cast stars like Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, etc. The movie managed to impress the viewers and was powerful.

It’s been a long time when the movie release and the fans are waiting for its sequel. They would like to know whether it is happening or not. So below are all the information for the sequel of Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Can The Sequel Happen?

So it was announced back after the success of the original movie that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is happening in 2016. Soon it was declared that Doug Liman would go back to direct the sequel along with screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse will pen the script to the next picture. Liman claimed he was rewriting the script with Jez Butterworth.

Then it was announced that the movie is facing delay because of the program of Cruise and Blunt. Liman confirmed that the second part is yet in the early phase of development.

Edge of Tomorrow 2- What we know so far

Following the release and success of the first movie in 2014, a sequel was declared in 2015. But it feels like the sequel is stuck in a time loop itself, much like its chief protagonist. None have grown into something as of now, although there have been rumours around the sequel. Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote the screenplay to the first movie, said in 2015 that Tom Cruise had an idea for a sequel and that the script was in development. It was announced later that Doug Liman would be directing the sequel also, after the first movie. Since then, there have been many delays, with work being completed again and on the script time. In 2017, news came out that the sequel could be marketed since Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise are reprising their roles from the first movie as Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Major William Cage.

In January 2020, director Doug Ligman posted on Instagram a photo that gave fans some much-needed confidence for the sequel. It is believed that Edge of Tomorrow Two is currently in development as of now, and will begin shooting following Tom Cruise completes the filming of Mission Impossible 7 and 8. To get a release date, the film is still in its early stages and doesn’t have an official release date.

How many whiteboards is too many? #LiveDieRepeat2

