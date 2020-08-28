Edge of Tomorrow 2- Know Its Release Date, Cast And Much More Here!

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise has a knack of performing extreme adrenaline gushing action thrillers. Take for example the Mission Impossible franchise. We have had six of these and we can not have enough of these. Edge of Tomorrow is just another such movie. The film was advertised as “Live Die Repeat.”, and quite frankly, that was what it was about. An army major with no battle experience is thrown into a war with the aliens, by which he is exposed to alien bloodstream and gets to live the same day over and over again, exactly like aliens. This was the significant plot of the first film. Emily Blunt played with a war veteran, also together with Cruise, devises a plan to win the war by destroying the mind heart of the aliens, The Omega. The movie was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over $370 million worldwide.

Edge of Tomorrow 2 – What we know up so far

Following the release and success of the first film in 2014, a sequel was announced in 2015. Nonetheless, it seems like the sequel is trapped in a time loop itself, much like its main protagonist. There have been numerous rumors around the sequel, but none have grown into something as of now. Christopher McQuarrie, who had written the screenplay for the very first movie, said in 2015 which Tom Cruise had an idea for a sequel and that the script was in development.

- Advertisement -

It was announced later that Doug Liman would be directing the sequel as well, following the first movie. Since that time, there are a lot of delays, with work being performed on the script time and again. In 2017, news came out that the sequel would be marketed as Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise would be repeating their roles from the first movie as Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Major William Cage, respectively.

Release date of Edge of Tomorrow 2:

There has not been any confirmation regarding the sequel so giving the release date only about now seems very unlikely. However, in 2018, Doug Liman confirmed he was working on a rewrite of a script but at that point, everybody was busy working on part two of the film. Hence we don’t have a release date yet and fans have to wait around for a little more while to get any other update on the film.