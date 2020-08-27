- Advertisement -

Bacteria

Earthly bacteria survive for years in space, the study demonstrates

An experiment has proven that germs may survive in the harsh conditions of space for years on end.

A Western assignment put bacteria pellets in panels outside the International Space Station, along with the germs were able to survive for up to three years before being retrieved.

NASA.

Ensuring such germs do not contaminate other worlds is a leading priority of NASA.

People are living in distance right now, but that’s only because our technology has made such a feat possible.

- Advertisement -

With years of technological advancements on our side you would think humans are the most well-suited of all of the living creatures

on Earth when it comes to surviving life in space. Well, you’d be incorrect.

The Deinococcus germs were purposefully exposed to

the intense radiation and cold of space for a whopping 3 decades and lived to tell the narrative.

study

The study is the culmination of a Japanese mission that installing samples of the bacteria in”exposure panels” on the exterior of the International Space Station.

The only reason people can venture out of the ISS is due to protective gear, but the germs had no such luxury.

The research was based on the idea of”panspermia,” that is a theory that suggests that interplanetary travel may seed life to other worlds, perhaps even without realizing it.

The group wanted to determine if this bacteria — which is considered among the very significant on the planet — could survive such a trip.

“To examine our theory, we put dried cell pellets of the radioresistant bacteria Deinococcus spp survive.

In aluminum plate wells in exposure panels connected

to the outside of the International Space Station (ISS),” the researchers write.

“We exposed microbial cell pellets using different thickness to distance environments.

The results indicated the significance of the aggregated type of cells for living in a harsh space environment.”

outcomes-bacteria

The outcomes? The germs did quite well, surviving for up to three years throughout the experiment and remained alive.

NASA and other space agencies take great care to make sure

that no Earthly life forms label along for the ride once they send spacecraft to other worlds.

Protection

NASA even has a Planetary Protection Officer who oversees

the processes in place to ensure no bacteria or viruses have been stowing away on hardware like the Perseverance rover.