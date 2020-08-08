Dwayne Johnson Reveals: He Almost Played Willy Wonka For Tim Burton! And All Information Check Here

- Advertisement -

If you want to view paradise, simply go searching… and picture Dwayne Johnson in a prime hat. Indeed, someplace on the market within the multiverse, moviegoers obtained precisely that when Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opened in 2005. For whereas frequent Burton collaborator Johnny Depp finally gained the position in that movie, Johnson had now revealed he was thought of for the half again within the days when he was higher often known as the Rock.

“Some cool historical past – again within the early 2000s, iconic director, Tim Burton had thought of me to play Willy Wonka [in] his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Johnson mentioned on Instagram. Within the put up, Johnson was revealing how a lot his kids love the 1971 essential film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. That movie famously starred Gene Wilder because the well-known chocolatier, however when Burton got here alongside to adapt nearer to the Roald Dahl book, Johnson was within the working to be Wilder’s replacement.

“I keep in mind considering ‘HOLY SHIT, I’M IN,’” Johnson wrote in 2020. “However, that was a few years in the past after I was simply beginning out in Hollywood with no basis of worldwide field workplace power or any actual performing expertise even to pull it off. The position, after all, went to Johnny Depp, who at the moment, was the largest star on this planet. The remaining was the historical past. And down the highway, I went. The actual fact Tim even thought of me (albeit I’m certain he thought of for all of 7 seconds:) certain meant a helluva lot to me as I used to be simply breaking into the enterprise with no concept what the long run had in store.”

While Johnson didn’t get the position of Willy Wonka, things turned out reasonably effectively for him ultimately. And for another Dahl purists, 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory additionally turned out okay. Some circles think about it the higher, extra devoted model, full with Depp’s creepy, pervy model of Wonka. For context, at that time in his profession, Depp had solely performed Jack Sparrow as soon as however already had two Oscar nominations for the primary Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) and Finding Neverland (2004). He’d be nominated yet one more time for what’s, in this author’s opinion, his final excellent efficiency: 2007’s Sweeney Todd. That movie was additionally a Tim Burton joint.