Durga Puja Will Not Only Allow Online Viewing, But Pandals And Fairs Also Will Not Be Organized.

By- Ajeet Kumar
Ranchi: Given the ever-increasing infection of Corona, neither a pandal nor a fair will be organized in Durga Puja this time in the capital. Only an online viewing facility will be available. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Ranchi District Durga Puja Committee. With this, Ashok Purohit was elected president and Munchun Rai as the convenor. Shri Purohit said that a puja would be organized with simplicity, given the Corona. It will also be ensured that people are not threatened by worship. Completely safe religion will be organized. Mr. Rai said that soon the proposal would be sent to the administration and the Chief Minister that it should be agreed upon, and the tradition that has been going on for years can be released.

These proposals were agreed upon

The decision not to worship, install fair or market by introducing the idol of four feet of Durga Maa, pandals will not be made only to make Durga pavilion, ban on entry of visitors, committees will arrange online worship, members of Puja committee and priests the people will worship it, it was agreed to immerse without crowd and simplicity.

Ajeet Kumar

