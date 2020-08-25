Home Entertainment Dracula Season 2: What Creators Said Concerning Netflix Has The Creators Or...
Dracula Season 2: What Creators Said Concerning Netflix Has The Creators Or Cast Shared Any Update Or Hints For It?

By- Alok Chand
BBC One and Netflix awakened for a play horror series. The series is from the founders of Sherlock, called Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. It took inspiration from the book. Jonny Campbell, Damon Thomas, and Paul McGuigan direct it. It features stars such as Claes Bang and Dolly Wells.

Dracula Season 2

John Heffernan in the leading lead roles. It’s a very top-rated series, and even it was praised by critics especially.

The first season was very successful, and everyone is waiting for a new season. Of the fans are thinking not or if it’s happening. So we have come up with all the latest updates on possible season two:

Can We Get Dracula Season 2?

Unfortunately, Netflix and BBC didn’t discuss any update on Dracula’s next season. The horror series remains not renewed for a brand new season till now. The first time was compelling, and now the expectations for the second season is very high. But we are hoping for the new season to happen later on. The first season also ended in a way to establish a narrative for a new season.

What Creators Said Concerning Dracula Season 2?

Towards the possibility of a second season, the Mark Gatiss triumphed during a meeting with RadioTimes. He said it is very tough to kill a vampire. He added, ‘.’ Now hearing the words of this co-creator Gatiss, we can expect that we will get a second season of the horror series.

More Important Details For Dracula Season 2

We have to wait for a longer time if the BBC and Netflix renewed the terror series Dracula to get another year. We have to wait for two years, as per the sources. These celebrities have to go back for the next year of the horror series Dracula:

Claes Bang as Count Dracula, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing, and Mark Gatiss in a cameo role. Let us hope that the BBC and Netflix will renew Dracula for another season.

Alok Chand

Also Read:   Ares Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know!!
