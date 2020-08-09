Dracula season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Dracula is a television series. This exciting show includes Drama and Horror genres. The series was first aired on 1 January 2020. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Jonny Campbell, Damon Thomas and Paul McGuigan and Sue Vertue was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Claes Bang, Dolly Wells and John Heffernan. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 3 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 6.8/10 from IMDb and 72% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Dracula season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Dracula Season 2 plot

The creators are still working on the scripting of season 2. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Dracula Season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on 1 January 2020 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. The season 2 of the series is expected to be out in 2022. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.