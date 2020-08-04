Home Corona Dr Anthony Fauci says there's a little upside
Dr Anthony Fauci says there’s a little upside

By- Nitu Jha
Dr Anthony Fauci says there’s a little upside to how the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately impacts minority communities.

The virus also has highlighted severe shortcomings in health care and wellness programs that need to be targeting minority communities.

Dr Fauci also says that the forthcoming dip may include a spike in cases of both the coronavirus as well as the seasonal flu.

We’re living amid a worldwide pandemic that the likes of which no living man on Earth has ever noticed before.

Those minority groups are seeing about 3 times as many ailments as their white counterparts.

Dr Fauci says that, if we handle it the right way.

these figures could result in actual change in the equilibrium of medical care across racial lines.

More people getting sick

More people getting sick is never a fantastic thing.

and that is certainly not what Dr Fauci is indicating.

Still, he does suggest that the coronavirus has revealed a disparity in the healthcare system that overwhelmingly favours white folks.

He also suggests that these minority groups have a tendency to get used at jobs where they can not operate from home.

putting them at higher risk of infection.Dr. Fauci explains when comparing demographics.

Black Americans are more likely to suffer severe effects from a COVID-19 analysis because of underlying health conditions which are more widespread on a per-capita foundation from the minority communities than in the white city.

This, Dr Fauci says, if prompt a severe response from the government to divert resources to areas with large populations of minorities and reevaluate testing.

identification, and treatment of people who are most vulnerable.

“We could do that now,” Fauci says.

This higher risk is due to longstanding disparities between the white population and minority groups.

including accessibility to high-quality food and affordable healthcare in those communities.

Dr Fauci compared the coronavirus outbreak to that of HIV, which also disproportionately impacted Black Americans.

On a more broad note, Dr Fauci states the”first wave” of the coronavirus pandemic has not passed and that we’re still”knee-deep” inside.

With that in mind, if the trends continue this manner.

the Fall and Winter months might be exceedingly bleak in terms of new cases and much more casualties.

The doctor says that the seasonal flu will be circulating at the time.

and to have two airborne germs to fight against at precisely.

the exact same time will be a much more significant challenge than what we are currently facing.

