Dr. Anthony Fauci Says There Is A Small Upside To The Fact That The Coronavirus pandemic

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is a small upside to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately impacts minority communities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

 

The virus also has highlighted severe shortcomings in health care and wellness programs which should be targeting minority communities.

Dr. Fauci also says the coming Fall may include a spike in cases of the coronavirus in addition to the seasonal influenza.

We’re living in the middle of a global pandemic, which no living person on Earth has ever seen before.

It’s awful (use your mask! ) ) , but it could always be worse.

No race has been spared by the virus’s anger,Dr. Anthony Fauci

but the rate of diseases among the Black and Latinx communities is considerably higher than that of white citizens.

In reality, those minority groups are seeing roughly 3 times as many infections as their white counterparts.

Dr. Fauci says that, should we handle it the right way, these statistics could lead to real change in the balance of health care across racial lines.

More people getting sick is never a fantastic thing, and that is definitely not what Dr. Fauci is indicating,

but he does suggest the coronavirus has shown that a disparity in the healthcare system that overwhelmingly favors white people.

He also suggests that these minority groups have a tendency to get used at jobs where they can’t work from home,

. Fauci explains that when comparing demographics,

Black Americans are more likely to suffer significant outcomes from a COVID-19 analysis due to underlying health conditions

that are more prevalent on a per-capita foundation from the minority communities than in the white community.

This, Dr. Fauci says, if prompt a severe reaction from the government to redirect resources to areas

with large populations of minorities and reevaluate testing, diagnosis,

and treatment of those who are vulnerable.Dr. Anthony Fauci

We can do that now,” Fauci says.

 

placing them at increased risk of infection.

This higher risk is due to longstanding disparities between the white population and minority groups,

including accessibility to high-quality food and reasonably priced health care in those communities.

Dr. Fauci compared the coronavirus epidemic to the of HIV,Dr. Anthony Fauci

which also impacted Black Americans.

On a broader note, Dr. Fauci says the”first wave” of the coronavirus pandemic has not passed yet and that we are still”knee-deep” inside.

The doctor claims that the seasonal influenza will be circulating at the time,Dr. Anthony Fauci

and also to possess two airborne viruses to fight against in the same time will be an even greater challenge than what we are currently facing.

Akanksha Ranjan

