Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 9: Review, Wax Patrol, And Know More Information For You!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
That abbreviated schedule also explains why the story begins focused on Miranda’s past, rather than Dorothy’s big confrontation with Candlemaker.

As for that past, after seeing Jane floating in the Underground well – dispatched by Miranda — the 1969 flashback introduces a younger Miranda working at a Wisconsin diner, and meeting a folksy boy who sings like Bob Dylan. It is a sweet scene of courtship, even though the boy triggers Miranda’s memories of Kay’s abusive father. Still, we eventually learn that the two move in together. Miranda looks in a mirror to tell her other personalities she’s doing it for all of them. But is she really seeking to move forward for Kay, or is this all about Miranda’s autonomy?

The couple doesn’t remain happy very long before Miranda learns her folksy boyfriend, now a company man, has arranged a sex party in their home. Considering her own traumas, it’s no surprise that things get dark when the boy convinces her to sleep with his co-worker. Doom Patrol has featured sex before, and typically in a positive light, but the orgy scene is creepy, and disturbing (and its participants call to mind the restless sex ghosts from “Sex Patrol”), especially in light of Kay’s PTSD.

Thus, we learn how Miranda lost the job of Primary; she not only failed to protect Kay, but she let down the entire Underground. But with her “death,” Crazy Jane is born, and proceeds to rebuke the boyfriend, and the orgy-goers.

It should be noted that Diane Guerrero continues to deliver an amazing performance with her nuanced portrayals of Kay’s personalities. After Miranda faints at the party, there is no mistake that it’s Jane who gets up.

Also Read:   Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All Update
Also Read:   Doom Patrol Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates Check Here?
