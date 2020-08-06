Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

- Advertisement -

Bethesda has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal are being ported to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

“Players who personal or buy both title on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be capable to improve at no cost to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions, respectively, when these variations can be found,” Bethesda says by way of a press release concerning the upcoming ports. “Moreover, our groups are working onerous to make sure each titles will assist backwards compatibility when the brand new consoles release.”

Bethesda additionally notes that they’ll have extra details about the next-gen variations of The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal (together with “anticipated release windows and a listing of enhancements”). Moreover, Bethesda confirms by way of the press release that they “are dedicated to supply free upgrades for current-generation console homeowners of existing Bethesda titles” however that they don’t have “any information to share simply but on our remaining catalog of titles.”

There’s really rather a lot to unpack from that seemingly easy assertion, however we’ll begin with The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal. We’re thrilled to listen to that each games are coming to next-gen. We not too long ago praised Doom Eternal for its ingenious arena shooter-like take on the franchise, and The Elder Scrolls Online has been rising into an increasingly impressive MMO over the last several years.