Whatever you do, don’t eat meat from this huge recall.

Mr Wok Foods, Inc., needs to remember a whopping 200,000 lbs of beef after inspectors discovered undeclared allergens in different food items.

The allergens include things such as soy, milk, and peanuts, amongst others.

If someone with a severe allergy mistakenly eats one of the products without knowing of those allergens present, their health or lifestyle may be in danger.

At a new bulletin, the agency shows that approximately 200,000 pounds of beef are being recalled

after inspectors discovered undeclared allergens and mislabeling of several products.

The pollutants include compounds such as wheat, milk, peanuts, soy, as well as trinkets.

The recall includes goods distributed by Mr Wok Foods, Inc., which is based out of Las Vegas.

The undeclared spores were detected by in-house inspectors”during routine label testimonials,” in accordance with the USDA.

The USDA believes this recall to be a”Class 1,” which indicates”a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that using

this product can cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to ingestion of these products,” based on the USDA bulletin.

“Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a physician.”

You can find a full list of these recalled products on the bulletin page.

If you have some of the products listed, you should avoid ingesting them and toss them out,

since it’s impossible to tell what allergens may be found in any given product,

and in case you’ve got a serious allergy to a number of these substances

, you could be putting your health and your own life and danger.

When companies produce large kinds of food products, such as the situation with Mr Wok Foods, Inc.,

there’s always a risk of cross-contamination involving food lines. When that occurs, substances from 1 type of food

merchandise may make their way into a different meals, and those ingredients don’t end up on the label.

Companies attempt to keep consumers alerted to these chances by listing possible allergens on the item labels.

Unfortunately, in this scenario, the firm didn’t take the proper actions to maintain customers in the know, and now 200,000 pounds of food has to be chucked.