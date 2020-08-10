Dollface Season 2 Has Been Commissioned. But When Will The New Series Be Released On Hulu?

- Advertisement -

Dollface won fans over with its surreal comedy and stellar cast when it aired in 2019. The series was confirmed for a yield, here’s what fans need to understand more about the cast, release date, plot and trailer of Dollface season 2.

When is Dollface season 2 released on Hulu?

The Kat Dennings-led Hulu humor drama Dollface secured many fans when it was released back in November 2019 on the streaming platform.

So viewers will be very happy to know it was then renewed for another season in early January 2020.

The show’s renewal came in the Television Critics Association winter press tour, based on TV Line.

The show was expected to return annually following the first in November 2020 for lovers to enjoy.

Cast For Dollface Season 2

Here is a list of all the cast members that we will see in Dollface period 2.

Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley

Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell

Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine

Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole

Beth Grant

Connor Hines

Brianne Howey

Vella Lovell

We might also find a few new cast members being added to the listing for season 2.

What is the leaked story?

The suspense series will take Jules in pursuit of peace of mind and tranquility. Showrunner Jordan Weiss suggested added circumstances about women’s issues. So this collection is extremely popular with girls, and we do not have a lot to filter out exactly the thriller story.