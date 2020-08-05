Home TV Series Netflix Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Information
TV SeriesNetflix

Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Information

By- Santosh Yadav
Given that Doctor Who has been wowing fans on TV since 1963, it’s safe to presume that the TARDIS will not fly off for great anytime soon.

The Whovian fandom couldn’t help but let out a sigh of relief when showrunner Chris Chibnall affirmed the Thirteenth Doctor would come back in the thirteenth season.

When asked if he was leaving the series, Chibnall told It untrue [that I’m leaving]. We are already planning another series following this series.”

What do Chibnall and his team have in store for the Doctor? And wibbly-wobbly, not to say time-wimey, will things get in season thirteen? Here’s everything we here in Digital Spy understand about Doctor Who’s future on screen.

When Can We Expect The Thirteenth Season Of Doctor Who To Release?

After giving a hit with all the 12 seasons, the group had geared up for another hit. We can expect the season to fall in 2021 on BBC. They’re in the initial phase of the shooting. So we can’t expect much. We will need to wait.

Who Are All Going To Be There?

A confirmed Doctor is Jodie Whittaker to stare as the series’ Doctor. All we have to know is because we are not much sure about it, that will we have all of the TARDIS group within this year.

What Could Be The Plot Of The Thirteenth Season Of Doctor Who?

We are not much sure about the storyline of season 13. However, Chris had already given us a hint that we had the clues for the available in the season. So thinking of it, we had the time 12 to complete with imprisonment and the arrest of their Doctor. This gives room to get in addition to the TARDIS family. We may have the reunion in this and other things that accompany the occasions.

Having much information, in the long run, we will have to wait. Stay tuned with us for the updates on Doctor that.

Santosh Yadav

