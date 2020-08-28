Home TV Series Netflix Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details You...
Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details You Need To Know!

By- Santosh Yadav
Given that Doctor Who has been wowing fans on TV since 1963, it’s safe to assume that the TARDIS isn’t flying off for good any time soon.

Nonetheless, the Whovian fandom could not help but let out a sigh of relief when showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed the Thirteenth Doctor would come back in the thirteenth season.

When asked when he was leaving the series, Chibnall informed  “It is self-evident [that I’m leaving]. We’re already planning the next series after this sequence.”

What exactly do Chibnall and his team have in store for the great Doctor? And how wibbly-wobbly, to not mention timey-wimey, will things get in season? Here is what we here in Digital Spy know about Doctor Who’s potential on-screen.

The expected release date of the upcoming Doctor Who season 13:

The first seasons of revival started in March or April, but after the Peter Capaldi era started, all bets were off. Whitaker’s latest run, also known as Season 12, began on January 1, 2020, so don’t expect Season 13 to hit 2021 any sooner.

Meanwhile, we all know for a fact that Doctor Who will return in late 2020 using a distinctive party titled”Revolution of the Delux.”

The expected plotline of the Doctor Who season 13:

We are uncertain about the story of Doctor Who season 13. However, the creator of the series, Chris, proposed that we set up posters. We had 12 season in jail and time for the arrest of a physician. This provides space for additions to the TARDIS living space. We can meet again in it and in different elements that occur on occasion, with the lovers. In many programs, we can imagine many things until the producers reveal nothing.

The star cast members we are going to see in Doctor Who season 13:

  • Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor
  • Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith
  • Ian Marter as Harry Sullivan
  • Tom Baker as The Fourth Doctor
  • Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen).
  • Harry Sullivan, played by Ian Marter,
  • Nicholas Courtney as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart
  • John Levene as Sergeant Benton
  • Nicholas Courtney as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart
