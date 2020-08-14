Home Entertainment Doctor Prisoner Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates!!!
Doctor Prisoner Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates!!!

By- Prabhakaran
Hwang-In-hyuk, directs A TV Series, Doctor Prisoner by KBC Drama Production. Genre obtained several reviews.

Composed by Park Kye-Ok, (more like Park-Kye-The Greatest ), the narrative got 9.0 ratings nationally.

After the victory of season 1, Doctor Prisoner comes with season 2, and here are the updates.

When is Doctor Prisoner Season 2 Release Date?

Doctor Prisoner indicated its introduction on March 20, 2019, together with 32 episodes.

Before the season was to be released on the 15th, it wasn’t made by it for some reason. Sadly, we do not have any information regarding the installment. So our guess is 2021.

According to sources, shooting has been achieved, and the season is at its editing phase. Releasing on Netflix, confirmations will be accomplished.

What’s the Entire Cast of Doctor Prisoner Season 2?

There’s not an official cast, but we could anticipate that the cast will be present to reprise their roles.
The Entire cast is as follows:

  1. Namkoong Min as Na Yi-JE,
  2. Kwon Nara as Han So-geum,
  3. Kim Byung-Chul as Seon Min-sik,
  4. Choi Won-young as Lee Jae-Joon,
  5. Jin Hee-Kyung as Mo Yi-ra,
  6. Lee Da-in as Lee Jae-in,
  7. Park Eun-suk as Lee Jae-hwan,
  8. Lee Min-young as Bok Hye-soo,
  9. Lee Jun-hook as Go Young-Cheol,
  10. Kang Shin-il as Kim Sang-Chun,
  11. Jang Joon-Young as Tae Choon-Ho,
  12. Lee Yong-Joon as Hyun Jae-mi,
  13. Lee Hyun-Kyun as Supervisor Ham Gil-Sun,
  14. Park Soo-young as Supervisor Oh Cheol-Min,
  15. Kang Hong-Suk as Shin Hyun-Sang,
  16. Jang Hyun-sung as Prosector Jung Wi-sik,
  17. Bae Yoon-Kyung as Jung Se-jin,
  18. Kim Jung-nan as damn Jung-Hee,
  19. Choi Duk-Moon as Center Chief of Taegang Hospital,
  20. Chae Dong-Hyun as Choi Dong-Hoon,
  21. Kim Dae-Ryeong as Choi Jung-Woo,
  22. Kang Ji-hoo as Prosector Kang,
  23. Nam Kyoung-Eub as Congressman Jung Min-Je,
  24. h Dong-Min as Moon Yong-Sung,
  25. Jung In-Gyeom as Seon Min-Joong,
  26. Ryeo Woon as Han Bit,
  27. Woo Mi-Hwa as Kim Young-Sun,
  28. Park Ji-Yeon as Ha-Eun’s mom,
  29. Lee Joo-Seung as Kim Seok-woo,
  30. Kim Ji-Eun as damn Min-Jeong,
  31. Park Se-Hyun as Kim Hye-Jin, along with
  32. Bae Seung-Ik as Hong Nam-Pyo.
  Doctor Prisoner Two Plot
    The narrative revolves around a physician who’s terminated from his job after being accused of performing malpractices,
Hovering vengeance began working on setting up connections. Producers are about the plot.

We are excited about its release. Stay Tuned for updates and Stay Safe!

Prabhakaran

Bard of Blood is...
