Divinity Original Sin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition was upgraded to Version 3.6.69.4648. Check out the patch notes for this update.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed the Perseverance talent not restoring physical or magical armor properly
-Fixed the talent Indomitable from the Divine Talents gift bag mod to correctly restore physical or magic armor
-Fixed a crash related to interacting with the Wedding Cake at Arx
-Fixed a blocked when having the Vulture Armour built in the Hall of Echoes, dialog
-Fixed not Having the Ability to declare war through the party management screen to a player, while you could with the cursor
-Fixed a lingering particle effect to equipping the Captain’s Armour related
-Fixed Magister Cecil’s Ghost not having a dialog the Scion died or was not released in Fort Joy, when
-Fixed a problem that other equipment would also be fostered in amount equipping and when completing the Captain’s Armour set
-Fixed an incorrect aura effect present when equipping the Captain’s Armour in Conjunction with the Pet Powers present bag mod
-Fixed dropping and picking up Vulture Armour set bits causing early conclusion of the pursuit
-Fixed a problem with the pants equipment slot after switching from mixing to action 2
-Fixed the Captain’s hat if you obtained it before blessing the stone ring
-Fixed an introductory conversation line not playing properly when fulfilling Daeyena
-Fixed an issue with polymorph status expiring when among the party members gets the Vulture Amour set outfitted
-Fixed Path of Blood status becoming overwritten by the Vulture Wings buff
-Fixed the armor set buffs being removed when switching to scenes like the Arena of this One
-Fixed Daeyena not being present within her camp in the Coast of Reaper after rescuing her from the magisters in Fort Joy
-while leaving Magister Carruthers alive, Fixed not getting the contamination spore after battling Daeyena
-Fixed fight with the captain not beginning after not giving the spirit jar to him and neglecting the persuasion check
-Fixed the helmet of the Contamination Armour causing the player to jump a persuasion check when sneaking
-Fixed Peck Eyes skill turned into an ability that is a beginner
-Fixed Duna’s Undertaker not committing the feathers to the character currently in dialog
-Fixed the tooltip description for Deathleech
-Fixed Source hounds if a character strikes magisters fleeing
-Fixed a combat trigger issue when using a second character at the buried torso on a cliff while Captain Sech Zapor is revived by the other character
-Fixed the Captain’s odd skeletal arm when his soul jar is already destroyed still scratching
-Fixed a problem with passing fog barrel not murdering the unit it was initially dropped on
-Fixed a problem with combat randomizer and the struggle with Paladin Keene in the hidden laboratory
-Fixed being able to remove the curse of Captain Zanor’s cursed stone ring by cursing it