Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update See Here.

By- Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary
The American animated dream sitcom is coming back with Disenchantment season 3. It’s, by all means, an enchantment. The show features some severe animations and a few humor that is hilarious. Its particular characters are rib-tickling, and lovers are much currently awaiting with this animated series to come back. The show’s creator is Matt Groening. The series is set in Dreamland, a dream kingdom that explores a drunkard pops of beans, along with a defiant princess. The show has a lot to provide the fans are interested to know what happens next. So here is everything we understand 3. Keep reading to learn more.

Disenchantment Season 3 Release Date

Netflix renews the popular animation series for its next season. It is excellent news for those fans. Fans can anticipate Disenchantment season 3 to release anytime between 2020 to 2021. Netflix made this announcement in 2018, and fans are waiting ever since.

The second season includes 20 episodes, so we can expect the exact same for the next season as well. On the other hand, the release of the season might delay or postpone. This is a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation disrupts many projects in the entertainment industry, and Disenchantment season 3 might be one of them. We are optimistic that it is definitely going to return.

Who will be the cast in Disenchantment Season 3?

The main cast member will return for the show; it is even anticipated that some new faces will be seen in season 3:

  • Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean
  • Eric Andre as Luci
  • Nat Faxon as Elfo
  • John DiMaggio as King Zog, Bean’s dad and the king of Dreamland
  • Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona
  • King Zog’s moment and Bean’s stepmother
  • Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer
  • Maurice LaMarche as Oval, prime minister of Dreamland
  • Lucy Montgomery as Bunty

Besides it, the characters contain Jeny Batten, Sharon Horgan, Noel Fielding, Rich Fulcher, and David Herman.

Disenchantment Season 3 Plot

We can expect season 3 to return on precisely the track since season 2 leaves us on a cliffhanger. Fans had some huge questions in season two, and we could all expect to have answers in season 3. In season two, we saw the accusation of Bean. She is seeking to murder King Zog and faces charges of Witchcraft. King Zog appears to be her father.

While we all had questions about why she needs to murder her dad, we can get some answers. The focus of season three is going to be Bean can establish her innocence. She will save her father that is injured and will foil the Seekers. There’s too much anticipating in Season 3, so stay tuned.

