Disenchantment Season 3: Netflix confirmed a 2020 release date, plot and cast details

By- Dhanraj
Disenchantment, a Netflix original web series created by Matt Groening. Netflix has added some really great adult animated web series like Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth to its catalogue. This show by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, Futurama is no different. It lived up to its hype and expectations in the past two. On 10 December 2019, Netflix announced that part three will be released in 2020.

The first season of the disenchantment was released in two parts on August 17, 2019, and September 20, 2019, respectively. Netflix renewed the series for a twenty episode long Second season on October 2018. Season 2 again will be released in two parts between 2020 and 2021. The third part is often referred to as Season 3. It’s slated to be released in this year.

Disenchantment Season 3 plot and cast details

An adult animated comedy show set in a fictional medieval kingdom. It follows a rebellious hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci. Her destiny is part of an upcoming 100 war of Dreamland.

Show’s voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson as Princess Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau aka Princess Bean, Eric Andre as Luci and Pendergast, the head of King Zøg’s knights, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zøg, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, from the kingdom of Bentwood, David Herman as The Herald and Guysbert, Merkimer’s older brother, Billy West voices Sorcerio, Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar. Most of the voice cast is expected to return in part three.

Disenchantment Season 3 release date and other speculations

Groengberg teased three pictures from the series on Reddit prior to the official announcement of The Disenchantment. It’s expected that he will tease the sneak peeks from part three on Reddit before the official announcement. We have not received any announcement from the Netflix since December 10 2019. It seems that all the social media handles of the show are in hibernation.

We have no information about the impact of the pandemic. If there is no major impact on production work. Then we can expect part three to be released in September or so. Probably Fourth part will come out by the end of the year on in early 2021. We will update you once we get the official announcement from Netflix.

