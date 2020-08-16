Home TV Series Netflix Disenchantment Part 3? Do We Have A Release Date?
Disenchantment Part 3? Do We Have A Release Date?

By- Naveen Yadav
Disenchantment is truly a The American fantasy animated sitcom Disenchantment encompasses some jaw-dropping animation humor and characters. The series is made by Matt Groening and streams on Netflix. The show is the sole production for Netflix of Groening; he created The Simpsons and Futurama for Fox Broadcasting Company. Set in a fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the show explores the pops of Bean, a drunkard, and rebellious princess. Her naive elf companion, Elfo along with her handsome"personal demon" Luci. Fans are curious to know what the future has in its store to get their favorite show after its 2 seasons.

Disenchantment season 3 release date:

Piece of information! Netflix has revived the series because of the third season. In October 2018. The show was renewed for a season that’s quite likely to be released between 2021 and 2020. On the other hand, the pandemic has made things uncertain, and it won’t be a huge surprise if season three release postpones.

Disenchantment season 3 cast: Who’ll be inside?

Season one and two delivered some gorgeous voices of actors such as Eric Andre Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, along with others. These voices will be highlighted with their various characters. They comprise Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean Nat Faxon as Elfo. Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona and the king of Dreamland, bean’s dad, King Zog’s second and the stepmother of Bean, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, David Herman. Lucy Montgomery as Billy and Bunty West as Sorcery, Maurice LaMarche as Oval, prime minister of Dreamland.

Disenchantment season 3 storyline:

With season two left on a cliffhanger, we expect some big questions to be answered in year three. Season two observed that Bean was accused to murder King Zog. Season 3 will concentrate on how Bean rescues her injured dad, foils the Seekers, and shows herself innocent.

